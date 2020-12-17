Farmers' Protests: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday wrote an eight-page open letter to farmers, reiterating the Central government is ready to give them written assurance regarding the Minimum Support Price

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With protests against three agri-marketing legislations completing 22 days, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday wrote an eight-page open letter to farmers, reiterating that the Central government is ready to give them written assurance regarding the Minimum Support Price as well as other demands put forth by the unions.

Tomar urged farmers to not get swayed by the white lies being spread by people for their political gains. He added that most farmers are happy with the new legislations, though some organisations are creating confusion about them as part of the conspiracy to create tensions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retweeted Tomar's tweet from his official Twitter handle and urged the farmers to read and share the letter with as many people as possible.

The farmers' protest continued for 22nd consecutive day on Thursday with farmers hardening their stance on their demand to repeal the new farm laws. Five rounds of talks have already been held between the farmer unions and the government, but all ended inconclusively.

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to intervene into the ongoing farmers' protests against the three agri-marketing legislations, saying the protests should be allowed to continue without any impediment and breach of peace.

"We are of the view at this stage that the farmers' protest should be allowed to continue without impediment and without any breach of peace either by the protests or police," the court said.

Earlier in the day, the court had asked the central government to explore the possibility of putting legislations on hold.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday torn the copy of three new farm laws during a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to discuss the farmers' agitation against the legislation. Kejriwal asked the Centre how many farmers have to sacrifice their lives to get their voices heard. He also said that the government is saying that they are reaching out to the protesting farmers but the talks are ending without any conclusion.

"I want to ask Centre how many sacrifices farmers will have to make, to get their voices heard," he said, adding "Every farmer has become Bhagat Singh. Govt is saying that they are reaching out to farmers & trying to explain the benefits of Farm Bills. UP CM told farmers that they'll benefit from these bills as their land won't be taken away. Is it a benefit?" Kejriwal asked.

"Delhi Assembly today rejected all 3 Farm laws & have appealed Central govt that it should take back these black laws. More than 20 farmers have died during 20 days of protest. On average, one farmer is getting martyred daily in this movement", the chief minister added.

