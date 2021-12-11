New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nearly 15 months after the massive protest was launched by the farmers against the now-repealed contentious farm laws at the borders of Delhi-NCR, the triumphant protesters have now started to return to their homes vacating the protest sites. The Tikri and Singhu borders on the outskirts of Delhi witnessed a busy day on Saturday as the farmers stationed there since last year started dismantling their makeshift homes and packing their things for their return.

Protesting farmers at Tikri border dismantle their settlements as they vacate the area to return to their homes, following the suspension of their year-long protest. pic.twitter.com/hiZ8x9if32 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

Hundreds of tractors are queued up at Delhi borders to take the farmers back home. While the farmers have started dismantling the tents, some have already left for their villages after the government on Thursday sent a letter promising to meet the demands. The roads are also being cleared of things to make it look like what it was before the agitation. It may take days to completely vacate the entire border area as the protesters are large in numbers.

Slow traffic movement seen at KMP flyover near Singhu border as farmers head back to their homes after the suspension of their year-long protest. pic.twitter.com/yE3bwGJtLb — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

As farmers started their triumphant return to home, here are the Top Updates:

Farmers at the Singhu border sang bhajans before vacating the site while those at the Tikri border were seen dancing to celebrate the success of their protest against the three farm laws and other related issues.

#VIDEO || Protesting farmers sing 'bhajan' at Singhu border before vacating the site to return home, following the announcement of the suspension of their year-long protest



More: https://t.co/l3bgnHe0fV pic.twitter.com/6ZM4Ae051D — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) December 11, 2021

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait today flagged off the first lot of farmers returning home from the Ghazipur border. This first group has headed for Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Tikait informed that he would leave the protesting site at the Ghazipur border on December 15.

#FarmersProtest | Farmers take down their settlements, vacate the borders around Delhi and return to their homes after the announcement of the suspension of their year-long protest.



Visuals from Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border)



More: https://t.co/l3bgnGWpon pic.twitter.com/ZEsYdAIzb2 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) December 11, 2021

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are being accorded a rousing welcome with sweets and garlands at several points on their return home for the "victory" of their protests after the suspension of the agitation against the repealed farm laws.

#WATCH | Farmers leave their site of protest, Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), after suspending their year-long protest against the 3 farm laws & other related issues pic.twitter.com/cts0zl4R4w — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

Villagers and others who supported the farmers' agitation carrying farmer bodies' flags, showered petals on peasants as they assembled on the roadside of the highways to welcome them.

The SKM, earlier on Thursday announced the suspension of their year-long agitation after they received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately. The farmers will hold a review meeting on January 15. "If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation," the SKM had said in its statement.

Meanwhile, two Punjab farmers were killed when the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Haryana's Hisar while they were returning home from a protest site near the Delhi's Tikri border on Saturday. Police said one farmer was seriously injured in the accident at Hisar's Dhandoor village.

The entire area that changed due to the protests over a long period, is set to start regular activities and mixed reactions have been seen by the locals. A shopkeeper named Yash Verma said, he has a shop of electrical appliances, but his customers have been facing hardships as the way to his shop was diverted due to the protest.

Hundreds of tractors are queued up at Delhi borders to take the farmers back home. Before leaving, the farmers at the Singhu border offered prayers and organised langar as well.

The farmers have decided to leave in a phased manner to avoid traffic snarls. In a day or two, all roads will be cleared, and within a few days, they will be put through for traffic. On December 13, farmer leaders will visit the Golden Temple at Amritsar to offer prayers.

As the Centre accepted the pending demands, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions spearheading the stir, on Thursday decided to suspend the farmers' movement and announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites at Delhi border.

