New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day ahead of the crucial seventh round of talks with the central government aimed at breaking the deadlock over the three-agri marketing legislations, farmer unions on Sunday cleared they have no intention to withdraw from the protest site until the all three laws are repealed.

Addressing media, the farmers urged the government to end its 'stubbornness' over the controversial law and see the sufferings of the protesters braving harsh weather conditions for their cause. The unions said they would celebrate the Lohri on January 13 by burning the copies of the legislations.

"Today is the 37th day (of protests). Government should leave its stubbornness. We won't go back till laws are taken back. It is disappointing that farmers are losing their lives. So many farmers are braving the cold, yet the government is not taking it seriously," said Onkar Singh, farmers' leader at the Singhu border, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"We will celebrate Lohri on 13th January by burning the copies on Farm Laws. We will celebrate Kisan Diwas on 23rd Jan, on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversary," Farmers' leader Manjeet Singh Rai added.

The leaders will hold the seventh round of talks with the government tomorrow. The two sides had reached concensus on two out of four issued in the previous meeting, though farmers have said only five per cent of their issues have been discussed by the government so far.

Farmers protesting at the Singhu border had a difficult morning on Sunday due to overnight rains. The leaders said they have waterproof tents but that cannot protect them from biting cold and waterlogging.

"The situation is very bad at protest sites due to rain, which has caused waterlogging. There is so much cold after the rains, but the government is not able to see our misery," said Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, who is a member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja