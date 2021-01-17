Farmers' Protest: Reiterating that the laws are enacted for the betterment of the farmers, Tomar said that the government is ready to bring amendments in the laws, and asserted that many people in the country are happy with the laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The stalemate over the contentious farm laws continued for almost 50 days now even as 9 rounds of talks were held between the government and protesting farmers, which concluded without any outcome. Now, two days ahead of the 10th round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, on Sunday said that the government has sent a proposal to farmer unions, in which the government has agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis, and traders' registration among other things

"We had sent a proposal to farmer unions in which we agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis and traders' registration among other things. The government has also agreed to discuss laws on stubble burning and electricity but unions only want the repeal of the laws," Tomar said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Reiterating that the laws are enacted for the betterment of the farmers, Tomar said that the government is ready to bring amendments in the laws, and asserted that many people in the country are happy with the laws.

"The farmer unions are not budging from their stance, they are constantly asking to repeal the laws. When the government enacts the law, it is for the whole country. Most of the farmers, scholars, scientists, and people working in the agriculture sector agree with these laws," he stated.

The Minister added that with the Supreme Court's intervention there is no point in farmers' demand about repealing the laws. "If the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of laws, then I think the question of repealing ends. We expect farmers to discuss the laws clause by clause on January 19 and give us options about what amendments can be brought in the laws other than repealing," he said.

On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months. The committee has been directed to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws within two months from the date of its first sitting.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws. The protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and "mandi" (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan