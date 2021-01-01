Farmers' Protest: Farmer unions protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations on Friday threatened to shut malls and petrol pumps in Haryana if the Central government does not end the deadlock in the seventh round of talks scheduled to be held on January 4.

Alleging that only five percent of their demands have been discussed in six rounds of talks, union leaders said at a press conference that the protesting farmers will hold a tractor march on January 6 if no concrete decision is taken by the government in the upcoming meeting, PTI reported.

"It seems that the government is taking farmers lightly. The Government was ablse to disperse Shaheen Bagh protesters. They were thinking to do the same with us but such a day will never come. If the government does not take a decision on January 4, then farmers will have to take the decision," said Yudhir Singh of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said that the government's claim that 50 per cent of the issues have been resolved between the two sides is false.

"The next round of talks with the government will be held on January 4, 2021 and if our demands are not accepted, we will hold march at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) on January 6. We will announce a date about when and move forward from Shahiahanpur border," Yadav said.

"The claims that 50 percent of issues have been resolved are false. Our two main demands -- three farm bills should be scrapped and legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) are still pending," he added.

The government and the farm unions had reached some common ground on Wednesday to resolve the protesting farmers' concerns over rising power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

