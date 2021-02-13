Farmers' Protest: The Haryana government will bring a law to claim recovery of damages to public property from agitators, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government will bring a law to claim recovery of damages to public property from agitators, state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday after holding a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on the ongoing farmers' protest.

Interacting with media after the meeting, Khattar said, as quoted by ANI: "We discussed the farmers' protest among other issues. We will be bringing a law for recovery of damages to public property from protesters."

Thousands of farmers, predominantly from the states of Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting against the three agri-marketing laws from over two months at the borders of the national capital. The agitators are demanding the complete repeal of the legislations which had been passed by the Parliament in September, last year. 11 rounds of talks between the farmers and the Central government have failed to end the deadlock over the issues.

A tractor rally organised by the protesting farmers in the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day, January 26, had turned violent. The protesters had diverted from agreed routes, breached the Red Fort, and clashed with the police. Internet services had been suspended in 17 of the 22 districts in the aftermath of the rally.

Yesterday, Khattar had said that some people are agitating just for the "sake of protest against the laws, which reflect their "vested political intent." Quoting a statement, news agency PTI reported that the Haryana CM made the remark after a meeting with state MPs in New Delhi.

The meeting, which was called to seek suggestion from the next state budget that will be presented in the Haryana assembly in March. According to the statement, the meeting had been attended by Rattan Lal Kataria, MPs Arvind Kumar Sharma, Ramesh Chander Kaushik, Dharambir Singh, Nayab Singh Saini, Sanjay Bhatia, Brijendra Singh and Sunita Duggal, along with Rajya Sabha MPs Lt Gen DP Vats (retd), Dushyant Gautam, and Ram Chandra Jangra.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja