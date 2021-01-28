Farmers' Protest: Justifying the act, Tikait said that the person was holding a stick and "would have done something" and was not a member of the organisation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, on Thursday slapped a man at the protest site of Ghazipur border, where farmers have been protesting for over two months against the Centre's farm laws.

Justifying the act, Tikait said that the person was holding a stick and "would have done something". "He is not a member of our organisation. He was taking a stick and would have done something. He was misbehaving with media. All those who are here with ill intent should leave," he said.

#WATCH: Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait slaps a person at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/fhRSbdlhgY

Earlier, Tikait refused to end the protest, despite Uttar Pradesh government ordering removal of the protesters from the Ghazipur border. He also started fast at the protest site and said he would drink only water from his village.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait has declared an end to the farmers' protest at Ghazipur. "The dharna at the Ghazipur (border) will end today," he said in Muzaffarnagar.

The Ghazipur border had been sealed since the farmers started their "Delhi Chalo" protest on November 26. On Republic Day, the farmers had broken barricades and taken out their tractor rally.

Nearly 400 policemen were injured during the tractor parade of the farmers who have been protesting against three central farm laws at Delhi's borders since late November.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade, as it warned that no culprit will be spared.

The police have filed 33 FIRs in connection with the violence during the rally. Nineteen people have been arrested and around 50 detained. Thirty-seven farmer leaders have also been named in an FIR.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta