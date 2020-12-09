Farmers' Protest: Amit Shah's meeting with the farmer leaders was aimed at ending the protests on various Delhi borders for the last 14 days over the Centre's newly enacted three farm laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A late-night meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and farmer leaders ended in a failure as the farmers refused to settle down to anything less than the repealing of the laws and rejected the government's offer to make some amendments in the new legislation. The farmers even threatened to boycott the 6th round of talks with government scheduled for today at 11 am.

Amit Shah's meeting with the farmer leaders was aimed at ending the deadlock between the government and the protesting farmers who are demonstrating on various Delhi borders for the last 14 days over the Centre's newly enacted three farm laws.

The meeting with a select group of 13 leaders followed a four-hour 'Bharat Bandh' observed by farmers and trade unions on Tuesday that affected normal life in some states. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Shah requested farmer leaders "to end the agitation and said the government will send a proposal in writing... Some farmer unions asked why the government did not consult them before bringing these laws. To which, the ministers...said there is no point in looking back," Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Farmer leader Darshan Pal of AIKSCC, who attended the meeting with Shah, said, "The central government will send us a note on our demands tomorrow... There won't be any meeting between the Union government and farmer leaders tomorrow."

After the meeting which ended around midnight, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary and CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah said, "The home minister has made it clear that the government will not repeal the laws. Shah-ji said the government will give tomorrow in writing the amendments which the government is keen to. We will decide about attending the meeting after discussing the written amendments with all 40 farmer unions", adding that "We don't want amendments, we want the repeal of laws. There is no middle path. We will not attend tomorrow's meeting."

Mollah said a final decision on attending the sixth round of talks will be taken at a meeting of union leaders Wednesday noon at Singhu border, where thousands of farmers have been camping for the last 12 days demanding the repeal of the laws. However, there was no official words from the government on the status of Wednesday's scheduled meeting.



