Lucknow/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three contentious farm laws, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait hit out at the Modi government on Monday, accusing it of trying to divide the farmers and added that the government should talk to the farmers.

If the government does not resolve farmers’ remaining issues, Tikait added that farmers won’t go away from their spots of protests outside the National Capital. “The agitation will not stop because many of our issues like the MSP guarantee law, seed bill, and milk policy are yet to be resolved. Govt should hold talks with us, otherwise, we will not go home,” Tikait said.

The farmer leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should give a clear answer on the demand for a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) that he had "supported" when he was the chief minister.

"It took one year for us to make them understand. We said our things in our own language but those sitting in shining bungalows in Delhi had another language," Rakesh Tikait said while addressing a mahapanchayat called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

"They understood in one year that these laws are harmful and took the laws back. They did the right thing by withdrawing the laws but tried to divide farmers by saying that they failed to make some people understand the laws. We are some people," Tikait added, while referring to Prime Minister Modi's apology while announcing the decision on Friday to withdraw the three central farm laws against which the Samyukta Kisan Morcha was agitating.

Tikait further said that a "sangharsh-vishram" (ceasefire) has been declared by the government and not farmers and that there are many issues before the peasants.

"The struggle will continue. The government should talk to farmers about the issues related to them or else we are not going to go away. Meetings will be held all over the country and we will tell the people about your work," he said.

"We have many issues including the one related to the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation," Tikait said further.

Among the demands made by SKM are, withdrawal of cases against farmers, building a memorial for the protesters who reportedly lost their lives during the agitation and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma