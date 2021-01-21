The committee, which had held its first meet on Tuesday, had earlier invited the unions for the talks on Thursday, saying it is not affiliated to any political party or the government, noting that its only objective is to ensure the benefit of the farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court-appointed panel will hold a meeting on Thursday with farmer unions to end the two-month-long deadlock over the three farm laws by thousands of farmers on the national capital borders. This comes a day after the Centre agreed to hold the three farm laws for 1 to 1.5 years.

The committee, which had held its first meet on Tuesday, had earlier invited the unions for the talks on Thursday, saying it is not affiliated to any political party or the government, noting that its only objective is to ensure the benefit of the farmers.

"We have been instructed by the Supreme Court to listen to all farmer associations, farm produce traders, dairy industry and see what they have to say on the farm laws. Whether they want a change or repeal or don't want that [the laws]," said Pramod Kumar Joshi, one of the members of the panel.

The Supreme Court had earlier formed a four-member committee to end the deadlock between the Centre and the farmers over farm laws. However, one of the members of the committee, Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann, has opted out of the panel, saying he won't "compromise the interests of farmers".

"In view of prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst farm unions and public, I am ready to sacrifice any position so as not to compromise Punjab and farmers' interests," he said in his letter.

Amid row over Mann's resignation, the committee said that it will keep its personal views on farm laws aside and will try to convince the farmers. "Our ideology earlier could have been anything but today, we are Supreme Court nominees. Our jobs and our duties are to hear them all," it said.

Farmers welcome govt's proposal in latest round of talks

Meanwhile, the farmers have welcomed the Centre's proposal during the 10th round of talks to resolve the issues related to the newly passed agricultural laws through a committee, keeping the legislations on hold for one and a half years on a positive note.

Terming the proposal "worth considering", the farmer leaders said that representatives of all the farmer organisations will hold consultations and then appraise the government about their stand during the 11th round meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma