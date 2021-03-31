Farmers' Protest: However, no further information about the committee's report was revealed. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case after April 5 as the top court will reopen after Holi vacation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The three-member committee, set up by the Supreme Court to find a solution in the ongoing impasse over the newly enacted farm laws between the government and the farmer unions, has submitted its report in a sealed cover to the apex court on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, the committee, in its report, said that around 85 farmer organisations have been consulted in the case after meeting with them and to find a solution to the issue. However, no further information about the committee's report was revealed. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case after April 5 as the top court will reopen after Holi vacation.

The committee had also sought views, and suggestions of the general public through a public notice, which was published in major newspapers.

On January 12, this year, the Supreme Court had said the extraordinary order of stay of implementation of the farm laws will encourage farmers' bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood, both in order to protect their own lives and health and in order to protect the lives and properties of others.

"We are of the view that the constitution of a committee of experts in the field of agriculture to negotiate between the farmers' bodies and the government of India may create a congenial atmosphere," the top court had said in its order.

The committee held deliberations with several farmer organisations on the three farm laws for two months. The committee had spoken to many farmer organisations besides other stakeholders like officials from APMC.

Several farmer unions have been agitating at various Delhi borders since the end of November, and they have declined to hold discussions with the top court-appointed committee. The farmer unions have consistently demanded the scrapping of the three farm laws, and have informed the government that would not settle for anything less.

On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of three farm laws Justifying the stay on implementation of farm laws, the top court had said: "We deem it fit to pass the following interim order, with the hope and expectation that both parties will take this in the right spirit and attempt to arrive at a fair, equitable and just solution to the problems."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan