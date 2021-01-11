Farmers' Protest: The apex court had earlier observed that the ground situation has not improved despite talks as promised earlier.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear several pleas related to the three farm laws and the ongoing farmers' agitation along the border of the national capital. The pleas will be heard by a bench by Chief Justice S A Bobde.

The Supreme Court hearing is significant as the farmers and the central government are scheduled to hold the ninth round of talks to end the deadlock on January 15.

The apex court had earlier observed that the ground situation has not improved despite talks as promised earlier. It later told the Centre of an adjournment on Monday provided it urges so saying that the settlement through talks was a possibility.

"We understand the situation and encourage the consultation. We can adjourn the matters on Monday (January 11) if you submit the same due to the ongoing consultation process," news agency PTI quoted the court as saying.

The farmers and the central government have so far held eight round of talks but have failed to end the impasse on the borders of Delhi. During the eighth round of talks, the government told the farmers that the agricultural acts will not be repealed but can be revoked.

However, the farmers have told the government that they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'. "There was a heated discussion, we said we don't want anything other than the repeal of laws. We won't go to any Court, this (repeal) will either be done or we'll continue to fight. Our parade on 26th Jan will go on as planned," the farmers said after the meeting.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are staying put at various border points of Delhi since late November last year to protest against the laws. Enacted in September, the three laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(With PTI inputs)

