New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will examine "whether the Right to Protest is an absolute right" as it asked farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws why they are protesting as the Acts have already been stayed by it. Hearing Kisan Mahapanchayat's plea to hold 'satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, the apex court also asked the farmers "where is the question of going for protest once the party has approached court challenging validity of laws".

"We have to decide the legal question on when you have approached courts, then how can you protest on the same issue," a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court said, as reported by Bar and Bench. "Once the party approaches the court challenging the validity of the Act, after that what is the question of protests? Once you have come to court, you have exercised your option."

The Supreme Court on Friday too had slammed the farmers' body amid continued protests against farm laws at Delhi borders and observed that the agitators have "strangulated" the entire city. The court had also said that they should end their agitation, trust the judicial system and let the matter be decided.

The apex court had said that citizens have equal rights to move freely and without fear and their properties are being damaged in the protest while observing that "there has to be some balanced approach".

"You have strangulated the city and now you want to come inside the city and protest. This coaxing should stop. You have blocked highways and roads," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Several farmer organisations are protesting against the passage of three laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020. Initially, the protests started from Punjab in November last year and later spread mainly to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma