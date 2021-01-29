Farmers' Protest: The Delhi Police was forced to used tear gas shells and water cannons to control the situation at the Singhu border site.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Scuffle broke out at Delhi-Singhu border on Friday after locals threw stones and vandalised farmers' tent, demanding them to vacate the protest site.

The sudden violence forced the security personnel to use tear gas shells and water cannons on the protesters to control the situation. The officials later said that Alipur station house officer (SHO) was injured in the violence on Friday.

News agency ANI shared the video of the incident where people could be seen throwing stones on the farmers and vandalising their tents, asking them to vacate the protest site.

The Singhu border, along with Ghazipur and Tikri borders, is one of the primary sites in the national capital where farmers have been protesting since November last year against the three contentious farm laws.

However, the locals had on Thursday demanded the farmers to vacate the protest site because they allegedly "insulted" the national flag during their tractor rally on Republic Day.

Some of the locals even raised slogans like "Khalistan Murdabad" and "Tirange ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" during their protest at the Singhu border.

"I work at a farmhouse near the border but haven't been able to go work since December. My family depends on me. I am not against anyone's movement, but I want them to leave. The protesters here breached security in Delhi and can do damage here as well," said Suresh, a local at Delhi-Singhu border, as reported by news agency PTI.

Following the tense situation at the Singhu border, the police and the security forces deployed at the protest site asked them to maintain peace.

Farmers refuse to vacate protest site

Though the locals are demanding the farmers to vacate the protest site, the farmers have refused to do so, saying their "peaceful protest" will continue. Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, has accused the Centre of hatching a conspiracy against farmers and demanded the Supreme Court to investigate the violence that occurred on January 26 at the Red fort.

"We will not vacate the spot. We will talk to the Government of India about our issues. I urge the people to remain peaceful. Our talks with the government are going on," Tikait said while speaking to news agency ANI.

