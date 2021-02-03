A dais set up for a farmers' 'Mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Jind district, collapsed on Wednesday while Bharatiya Kisan Union's national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and other union leaders were addressing a gathering of farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A dais set up for a farmers' 'Mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Jind district, collapsed on Wednesday while Bharatiya Kisan Union's national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and other union leaders were addressing a gathering of farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislation.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed Tikait and other farmer leaders being taken down as the dais set up at the Kandela Village Sports Stadium in Jind, collapsed. The gatherers leapt up in shock at the stage came crashing down. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | The stage on which Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait & other farmer leaders were standing, collapses in Jind, Haryana.



A 'Mahapanchayat' is underway in Jind. pic.twitter.com/rBwbfo0Mm1 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

The Kisan Mahapanchayat was organised by Haryana Khap and saw the participation of leaders of several farmer unions protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September, last year. The event was organised to decide the further course of direction in farmers' movement in the presence of various heads of Khap panchayats from across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

"This is the first Kisan Mahapanchayat in Haryana. The further direction of the farmers' movement, next course of action and other related decisions shall be taken in the presence of the heads of various Khap Panchayats. Khaps from across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Jatthedars from Punjab are scheduled to participate," Ram Mehar, the son of Gram Pradhan, told news agency ANI ahead of the event.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja