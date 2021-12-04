New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday formed a five-member panel for dialogue with the government on their pending demands including MSP, compensation to kin of farmers who died during the movement against the agri laws and withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

Farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh were named the members of the committee after a meeting was held by the SKM at Singhu border, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said.

Tikait said that the next meeting of the Morcha will take place on December 7 at 11 AM to decide the future course of the movement. SKM leaders, after the meeting, said they will not move from the Singhu Border here until cases filed against farmers are withdrawn and demanded an assurance in writing.

They said that the committee will decide on who will hold talks in various states from the farmers' side. Farmer leader and SKM member Ashok Dhawle said that the issues of compensation to be given for martyred farmers, "false cases" lodged against farmers and Lakhimpur Kheri incident were discussed in the meeting.

On Monday, a bill was passed in parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws, one of the main demands of the protesting farmers. But the stalemate continues with the protesters pressing their other demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP, compensation to families of farmers who died during the movement and withdrawal of cases.

Meanwhile, the SKM also sent a list of 702 farmers who are said to have "died" during protest against three contentious farm laws, to the government. Confirming the development, farmers' leader Kishan Pal, as quoted by IANS, said, "We have sent a list of 702 farmers who were martyred during the agitation."

A question was recently asked in the Lok Sabha whether the Union government has any data of farmers who died during the agitation, and whether it will provide compensation to the affected families? In reply, the government said that the Agriculture Ministry has no record of anyone losing life due to agitation, so the question of granting compensation does not arise.

Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on November 27 had said that SKM has given time till December 4 to the government to listen to the farmer's demands. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan