Farmers' Protest: The farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws brought by the Centre earlier this year from last 22 days demanding rollback of the new legislation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court will resume the hearing today on a batch of pleas seeking removal of the protesting farmers blocking roads at several Delhi borders, which is causing difficulties to the commuters, and shift them to some allotted place. The farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws brought by the Centre earlier this year from last 22 days demanding rollback of the new legislation. Due to the massive agitation by the farmer unions, mainly from North Indian states, several key routes, including the Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana border), Tikri Border, Chilla Border (Delhi-Noida link road) are closed for traffic movement leading to traffic woes across the city.

Earlier yesterday during the hearing, the Supreme Court observed that the negotiation carried out by the government have not worked apparently till now even after 5 rounds of talks with farmer union leaders. Observing that the farmers' issue will soon become a "national issue", the top court intends to set up a committee comprising representatives of farmers unions across India, government and other stakeholders to resolve the issues of protesting farmers.

The apex court also allowed the impleadment of eight farmer unions as respondents in the petitions seeking the removal of protestors from Delhi borders. Eight farmers unions include Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU - Rakesh Tikait), Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU - Rakesh Tikait), BKU-Sidhupur (Jagjeet S. Dallewal), BKU-Rajewal (Balbeer Singh Rajewal), BKU-Lakhowal (Harinder Singh Lakhowal), Jamhoori Kisan Sabha (Kulwant Singh Sandhu), BKU-Dakaunda (Buta Singh Burjgill), BKU - Doaba (Manjit Singh Rai) and Kul Hind Kisan Federation (Prem Singh Bhangu).

A bench of Supreme Court comprising of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian also issued notice to Centre and State governments on the batch of pleas seeking removal of the farmers. Meanwhile, Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the government is holding discussions with the farmers. Without naming them, Tushar Mehta also said that some other elements have joined the farmers' protest. "Government will do nothing which is against the interest of farmers," he said.

During the hearing when advocate Omprakash Parihar, appearing for one of the petitioners argued that his plea seeks direction to open borders in view of Shaheen Bagh judgement where the apex court had said that roads can't be blocked, CJI SA Bobde said, "there can't be any precedent in law and order situation," and noted that it needs to hear farmers in the case to decide to the issue.

The farmers' protest continued for 22nd consecutive day on Thursday with farmers hardening their stance on their demand to repeal the new farm laws. Five rounds of talks have already been held between the farmer unions and the government, but all ended inconclusively.

Posted By: Talib Khan