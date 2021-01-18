Farmers' Protest: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJI SA Bobde will hear the application on January 18 (today) along with the pleas raising the issue of farmers protesting at several Delhi borders from over 50 days

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day ahead of the scheduled 10th round of talks between the government and farmer union leaders to resolve the impasse over the contentious 3 farm laws, the Supreme Court will today hear the Central government's application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally or any other kind of protest which sought to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on January 26.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde will hear the application on January 18 (today) along with the pleas raising the issue of farmers protesting at several Delhi borders from over 50 days, which resulted in traffic snarls across the city.

The government had earlier filed an application through Delhi Police seeking an injunction to the proposed tractor rally by farmers on January 26. In its application, the government said that ny proposed rally or protest which seeks to disrupt and disturb the Republic Day celebrations will cause an "embarrassment to the nation".

On January 12, the top court agreed to hear the application of Centre and posted it for hearing on January 18. The Bench had issued a notice on the application and said that it be served upon the farmers' unions, which are protesting against the new farm laws.

The Centre has said the right to protest can never include "maligning the nation globally". It urged the apex court to restrain anyone from conducting any protest march either in the form of tractor march, trolley march, vehicle march or any other mode by entering into the National Capital Region Territory of Delhi.

Meanwhile, farmer union have said that they will carry out a tractor parade along Delhi's Outer Ring Road on Republic Day and the parade will be conducted peacefully with the national flag. For the parade, the unions also said that weapons of any kind, inciteful language, and violent actions would be strictly not allowed in the parade and hoped that the Delhi and Haryana Police would not cause hindrances to the parade.

The top court on January 12 had stayed the implementation of the contentious new farm laws till further orders and constituted a four-member committee to make recommendations to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

Days after top court's order, Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President, Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee, part of the apex-court formed Committee, recused from the expert panel.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan