Farmers' Protest: The Supreme Court also asked the petitioners to make the farmer unions a party in the case and posted the matter to Thursday for further hearing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday while observing that farmers issue will soon become a national issue proposes to form a committee comprising of government officials, farmer union leaders and other stakeholders to resolve the ongoing deadlock between the Centre and the farmers, mainly from north Indian states, over the enactment of the three new farm laws.

A bench of Supreme Court comprising of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian tells Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, that the Centre's negotiations with the farmers have not worked apparently till now, and proposed to set up a committee.

The top court also granted permission to implead farmer organisations and posted the matter for hearing tomorrow. The Bench also issued notice to Centre and State governments on a batch of pleas seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws.

During the hearing, the Bench said that the government's negotiation is not working and asked the Centre to give names of some farmers organisation representatives to join them as parties in proceedings before it.

The Supreme Court's statement came after Tushar Mehta told the court that the government is holding discussions with the farmers. Without naming them, Tushar Mehta also said that some other elements have joined the farmers' protest. "Government will do nothing which is against the interest of farmers," Solicitor General told the apex court.

At the outset of hearing advocate Omprakash Parihar, appearing for one of the petitioners Rishabh Sharma a law student, argued that his plea seeks direction to open borders in view of Shaheen Bagh judgement where the apex court had said that roads can't be blocked.

On the mention of Shaheen Bagh, CJI SA Bobde said, "there can't be any precedent in law and order situation," and noted that it needs to hear farmers in the case to decide to the issue.

Supreme Court's assertions came on the petition of a law student, Rishabh Sharma, which said that commuters are facing hardships due to the road blockades. The plea also sought directions to authorities to open the roads at Delhi's borders and shift the protesters to the allotted place.

The petition claimed that the Delhi Police had, on November 27, allowed the protesters to hold a demonstration peacefully at the Nirankari ground in Burari here, but despite that, they have blocked the borders of the national capital.

The farmers' protest continued for 21st consecutive day on Wednesday with farmers hardening their stance on their demand to repeal the new farm laws. Five rounds of talks have already been held between the farmer unions and the government, but all ended inconclusively.





(With ANI Inputs)

