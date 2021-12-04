New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an aegis of farmers' union, will hold a crucial meeting on Saturday at the Delhi-Singhu border to decide on the future course of the protest, days after the Parliament passed a bill - The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 - to withdraw the three contentious farm laws.

During the meeting, the SKM will ponder on whether to send five names to the Centre for a panel on minimum support price (MSP) as they have not received a formal communication from the government. They will also discuss other issues and demands, including the withdrawal of cases against farmers.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to wait for the Government of India to respond formally and fully to all the demands raised by it in its letter to the Prime Minister of India on November 21," the SKM said in an official communication on November 28, as reported by news agency ANI.

"SKM decided to give more time to the Central Government by suspending the planned Tractor March to Sansad from November 29. Protesting farmers will take a decision on further action, in the next meeting fixed on December 4 of Samyukt Kisan Morcha."

On Monday, the Farm Law Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in the Parliament, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced his decision to repeal the three agricultural laws, saying his government has failed to convince a certain section of the farmers over the acts. Despite this, the farmers are yet to end their protests, urging the government to fulfil their other demands. They had also planned a tractor march to the Parliament, but it was later cancelled.

"That (SKM's scheduled march to the Parliament on November 29) has been postponed. We have given time to the Central government until December 4 to think. Committee will take its further decision on December 4," Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Centre has urged the farmers to end their agitation and go home. On Tuesday, it also asked the farmers to give five names to form a panel to deliberate on MSP and other issues.

"The bill to repeal the three farm laws will be tabled in the Parliament on the first day of the winter session (on November 29). PM Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, and making the MSP system more transparent and effective. This committee will have representatives from farmers' organisations," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told ANI.

