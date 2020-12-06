Farmers' Protest: Kailash Choudhary accused the opposition of instigating the protesters, saying most of the farmers in India are in favour of agricultural laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing impasse over farm laws, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Sunday said that the central government is ready to give it in writing that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Choudhary accused the opposition of instigating the protesters, saying most of the farmers in India are in favour of agricultural laws.

"I have faith in PM Modi's leadership and farmers. I'm sure farmers will never make a decision that will cause unrest anywhere in the country. These laws have provided the freedom to them. I don't think the real farmers, working in their farms, are bothered about it," he said, as reported by ANI.

"I think farmers should think how this is being politicised and not get lured by the ones who are trying to score political benefits," he added.

The statement from Minister of State for Agriculture comes a day after the farmers and the Centre failed to arrive at a consensus to end the deadlock along the borders of the national capitals.

Though the farmers have agreed for more talks on December 9, they have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday and have warned that their protests will continue until the central government withdraws the three farm laws. The government, however, has claimed that the three farm laws will benefit the farmers, adding that the APMCs will not be weakened.

"I want to thank farmer unions for maintaining the discipline. I want to assure farmers that Modi government is fully committed to you and will remain so in future," said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Saturday during the talks with the farmers.

Thousands of farmers continue their protest on Delhi borders against three farm laws recently enacted by the government. They are getting food material from other farmers. They are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

