New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmer Unions protesting against the three agri-marketing legislation said on Sunday they are prepared to continue the agitation until 2024 -- the year the country will hold its next General Election. Addressing media, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait termed the ongoing agitation an "ideological revolution", PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said that farmers will carry out their planned tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road of the national capital on the occasion of the Republic Day without causing any disruption to the official ceremony, ANI reported.

The Unions alleged the National Investigation Agency has started filing cases against those who have lent their support to the farmers' movement. "NIA has started registering cases against those who are part of the farmers' movement or those who have lent their support to it. All farmers' union condemn this. We will fight this in every possible way," said Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal.

The unions are protesting against the farm legislations passed by the Parliament in September, last year. Nine rounds of talks between the two sides have failed to end the deadlock over the issue. Earlier today, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government has sent a proposal to farmer unions, in which the government has agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis, and traders' registration among other things

"We had sent a proposal to farmer unions in which we agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis and traders' registration among other things. The government has also agreed to discuss laws on stubble burning and electricity but unions only want the repeal of the laws," Tomar said.

