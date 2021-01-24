Farmers' Protest: The agitators had on Saturday claimed that the Delhi Police has given them the permission to hold 'Kisan Gantantra parade' on January 26.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police has denied that it has given permission to farmers protesting against the three farm laws to hold 'Kisan Gantantra parade' in the national capital on January 26, saying the unions "have not given anything in writing regarding the route" of their proposed rally.

"When the protesting farmers would give us in writing about the route of the proposed tractor rally on January 26, we will analyse it and take a decision," said the Delhi Police in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

The farmers had on Saturday claimed that the Delhi Police has given them the nod to hold a tractor rally on January 26 in protest against the three farm laws that were passed in the Parliament last year.

The farmers claimed that the police and the unions have reached an agreement on the route for the proposed rally, adding that they will take out a "historical and peaceful parade" on Republic Day as a part of their protest against the farm laws.

"I want to appeal to the farmers participating in the parade to maintain discipline and follow the instruction issued by the Committee," Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, as reported by ANI.

Rakesh Tikait, another BKU leader, said that nearly 25,000 tractors will take a part in the 'Kisan Gantantra parade', noting that politicians won't be allowed to participate. He further said that the route will be decided by the police of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana and the details will be released by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha after a final decision.

The farmers, who are protesting since November last year on the outskirts of Delhi, want the Centre to withdraw the farm laws immediately and give assurance on minimum support price. They claim that the laws will leave farmers at the mercy of corporate firms.

The Centre, however, has refused to withdraw the legislation but has agreed to suspend them for 18 months and has hinted that it won't hold talks with the farmers anymore "if the unions don't consider its proposal".

"The government was trying to make them (protesting farmer unions) think in the right direction and for that, we had 11 rounds of talks with them. The government proposed amendments to all points they had raised objections to and presented multiple proposals. But when the sanctity of the movement is destroyed, one can't reach a solution," said Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma