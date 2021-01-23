The Delhi Police has allowed farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations to carry out the planned 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' in the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police has allowed farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations to carry out the planned 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' in the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said on Friday.

Addressing media, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said that unions and the police reached an agreement on the final route of the parade during a meeting held today. Yadav said that the march would have no effect on either the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements put in place on the occasion.

"Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi. We (farmers and Delhi Police) have reached an agreement on the route, final details are to be worked out tonight," Yadav said. "We will take out a historical and peaceful parade and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements."

Gurnam Singh Chaduni of the Bharatiya Kisan Union urged the farmers participating in the parade to maintain the discipline and follow the instructions issued by the committee.

Farmers have been protesting against the three agri marketing legislations passed by the parliament in September, last year. As many as 11 round of talks have been held between the unions and the Central government, through the two sides have failed to reach a consensus on the two main issues: The MSP and the repeal of the laws. The Centre has proposed to suspend the laws for 12-18 months, though the farmers are firm on their demand for the repeal of three laws.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja