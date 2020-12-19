Farmers' Protest: At least five rounds of formal talks have been held between the three Union Ministers and 40 farmer unions to break the deadlock.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the farmers' protest against the three farm laws entering day 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the agricultural reforms brought by his government six months ago have already started benefiting farmers.

"Agriculture reforms initiated six months back have started benefitting farmers," PM Modi said without elaborating at the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also shared an e-booklet on Twitter, highlighting how the recent agro-reforms help farmers. The e-booklet, released by the government in both English and Hindi, includes graphics and elaborates the agro reforms.

"There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module's Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely," he tweeted.

A large number of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

At least five rounds of formal talks have been held between the three Union Ministers and 40 farmer unions to break the deadlock. The unions, however, are demanding a complete rollback of the Central laws.

Last week, the Centre had sent a proposal to these unions, stating that it would give a written assurance that the minimum support price (MSP) system will remain and also redress their other key concerns, but it failed to break the stalemate.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma