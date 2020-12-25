Farmers' Protest: With protesting against three agri-marketing legislations entering 30th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted virtually with farmers from six states and trained his guns on the opposition parties for pushing their political agenda by misleading farmers on the news laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With protesting against three agri-marketing legislations entering 30th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted virtually with farmers from six states and trained his guns on the opposition parties for pushing their political agenda by misleading farmers on the news laws. The Prime Minister's address came on the occasion of the release of Rs 18,000 crore to the nine crore beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme.

Here are the key points from his address:

The Prime Minister said some people are spreding myths and lies that their land will be taken away if farmers enter into contract farming, while some political parties are pushing political agenda by opposing new farm laws





The Prime Minister lashed out at West Bengal government for not letting over 70 lakh farmers in the state benefit from Centre's direct money transfer scheme. He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of playing politics at the expense of the benefits to the farmers





PM said that the groups who are taking about mandis and APMC are the ones who "destroyed" West Bengal and Kerala. "There are no APMC and Mandis in Kerala. So, why not protest in Kerala? Why don't they start a movement there?



Also Read: 'Oppn spreading lies over farm laws, WB govt blocking central benefits from reaching farmers': PM Modi





Also Read: 'Oppn spreading lies over farm laws, WB govt blocking central benefits from reaching farmers': PM Modi He said people won't be mislead by those rejected by electorate and now indulging in event management for publicity.





The Prime Minister said the reforms in the agriculture sector had become necessary because poor farmers kept getting poorer during rules of earlier government.





He noted that the agreement farming has been tried in many parts of the country in the past. "It has been done in the dairy sector. So, have you heard that a company has monopolised the dairy sector?"





He said the Central government is ready to talk to the protesting farmers with an open mind, though the discussion must be based on facts.



(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja