Farm Bills Protest: Captain Amarinder Singh said that Centre has no right to bring in a law on agriculture as it was a state subject.

Amritsar | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that his government will pove the Supreme Court against the three contentious farm bills passed by the Parliament last week. Singh is holding a sit-in at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, to extend support to the protesting farmers.

Slamming the Centre over the bills, Singh said that the former has no right to bring in a law on agriculture as it was a state subject, adding that they will challenge the legislation in the court.

Singh further said that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI may take advantage of the present situation. "ISI looks for people they can easily arm with guns & grenades. In last 3 yrs, we've held over 150 terrorists. Everything in Punjab was peaceful. But when your bread & butter is snatched, won’t you be furious? They become a target of ISI. What govt did is anti-national," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

ISI looks for people they can easily arm with guns & grenades. In last 3 yrs, we've held over 150 terrorists. Everything in Punjab was peaceful. But when your bread & butter is snatched, won’t you be furious? They become a target of ISI. What govt did is anti-national: Punjab CM https://t.co/BAN9M81vW5 pic.twitter.com/LqAkWYktvE — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Furthering his offensive, Singh said that Union Minister Narendra Tomar was lying that the Punjab government was consulted for the bills. "We were only called to a meeting to be told that the decision has already been made," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the agriculture-related laws are a "death sentence" for farmers whose voice has been crushed both inside and outside Parliament.

"The agriculture laws are a death sentence to our farmers. Their voice is crushed in Parliament and outside. Here is proof that democracy in India is dead," he said on Twitter.

The three bills are: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Protests by farmers against the three farm bills have been ongoing since the past few days in Punjab, Haryana, along with other states in the country.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies.

The Centre has, however, asserted that the new laws will free farmers from the clutches of middleman and allow them to sell their produce anywhere they want at a remunerative price.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta