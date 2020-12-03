The next round of talks between representatives of protesting farmers and the central government will be held on December 5.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The fourth round of talks between representatives of protesting farmers and the central government ended on Thursday with the Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assuring the former that no changes will be made in the Minimum Support Price. The next round of talks will be held on December 5.

"People have reservations on MSP. I would like to reiterate that the MSP system will continue and we will assure farmers about it," Tomar told media after the talks, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Agriculture Minister said that during the meeting, the farmers also expressed their concerns over an Ordinance on stubble burning and the Act on electricity. He said the government is open to consider and discuss these issues with the farmers as well.

"In the new Act, it has been provided that farmers can take their grievances to SDM court. Farmers' Unions feel that SDM court is a lower court and they should be allowed to go to the court. Government will consider this demand," he added.

During the meeting, the farmer leaders suggested the government that a special session of the Parliament be called and the new farm laws be abolished. Tomar said that the government will contemplate about seeing that the Agriculture Produce Market Committee is further strengthened and its uses increases.

"Government will contemplate about seeing that APMC is further strengthened and its usage increases. New laws lay down provision for private mandis outside purview of APMC. So, we will also contemplate about having an equal tax for private as weel as mandis under AMPC Act," he said.

The government had held the third round of talks with farmer representatives on Tuesday. During the talks, the Centre offered to set up a committee, which the farmers' unions rejected, and instead demanded a special session of Parliament to repeal what they have called "black laws" made to favour corporate bodies. Farmers said they will continue their protest till their issues are resolved. Notably, farmers have warned that Thursday's talks are the "last chance" for the government to take a decision on the laws.

Meanwhile, Harjinder Singh Tanda from the Azaad Kisan Sangharsh Committee told media after the meeting that the talks have made a little progress and should be concluded on December 5.

"Talks have made little progress. In the half time it seemed that today's meeting would yield no result. In the second half, it seemed that there is pressure on farmers agitation on the government. Talks were held in a conductive atmosphere,' Tanda said, adding, "We are hopeful. Laws are wrong. In the next meeting, we will put pressure on the government. They will have to say that they will take back the laws. In my opinion, it will be finalised in the meeting day after tomorrow."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja