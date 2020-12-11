Farmers' Protest: Tomar urged the farmers to consider the government's proposal and end their protest because "agitation causes problems for the common people too".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday once again urged the farmers to end their agitation and "take the path of discussion", noting that the Centre is ready to amend the three farm laws.

"I think will find a solution. I am hopeful. I would like to urge the Farmer Unions that they should break the deadlock. Government has sent them a proposal. If there is an objection over the provisions of an Act, the discussion is held over it," Tomar said.

"Prime Minister had spoken about this and I had assured on the floors of both the Houses. If it's being said in Parliament, it is a recorded document. It expresses the intention of government. There can be no document more powerful than that. MSP will continue. No one should doubt it," he added.

Noting that the government is yet to receive a proposal of talks from farmers, Tomar said that there are some differences over the farm laws but expressed hope that the Centre will end the stalemate soon.

Tomar's appeal to the farmers comes a day after the protesters warned that they will intensify their stir and block more railway tracks, noting that it "will not be limited to Haryana and Punjab but it will be done across the country".

BJP to hold 100 press conferences, 700 meets over farm laws

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that it will hold around 100 press conferences and 700 meets across the country to "spread awareness" over the newly enacted farm laws.

Media reports suggest that the meets and press conferences will be attended by senior cabinet ministers who will address questions and concerns of people about the farm laws.

The three farm laws -- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, and the Essential Commodities Amendment Act 2020 -- were passed in the Parliament in this monsoon session.

