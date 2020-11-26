However, the metro services from Delhi to NCR, which resumed after 2 pm today, will operate normally on scheduled time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced that the metro services from National Capital Region (NCR) to Delhi will remain suspended till further orders in wake of the Delhi Chalo March by the farmers' associations. However, the metro services from Delhi to NCR, which resumed after 2 pm today, will operate normally on scheduled time.

“From 2 pm onwards Metro services are available from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from NCR sections to Delhi still continue to remain suspended due to security reasons till further notice,” the DMRC said in a statement issued today.

Commuters on Thursday faced hardships as Metro services between Delhi and NCR stations on seven corridors were closed till 2 pm in view of the massive protest march organised by farmers' associations in Punjab. The DMRC had said that the routes have been closed on request of Delhi police to avoid overcrowding in wake of the protest and COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been done on the request of the Delhi Police to avoid overcrowding in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. From morning till 2 pm, Metro services on various corridors will be regulated,” the DMRC said. However, the train services from Delhi to NCR metro stations were resumed at 2 pm.

The farmers planned to reach Delhi on Thursday through five highways connecting the national capital as part of the protest.

The Delhi Police, however, said they have rejected all requests received from various farmer organisations regarding the protest and warned of legal action against them if they came to the city to hold any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in the border areas of the national capital and all incoming vehicles were being checked in view of the protest.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' to press the central government to scrap the three new farm laws.

Posted By: Talib Khan