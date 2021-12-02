New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a turn of events, Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Thursday has indicated that they might end the ongoing farmers' agitation on December 4, if nothing unexpected happens.

Morcha Leader, Abhimanyu Kohad had said that if the government fulfills all the demands of the Morcha by December 4, then he has no interest in agitating by sitting on the road in the cold and therefore they can announce the agitation end in the meeting that will be conducted on the same day.

But, Abhimanyu also pointed out that if the demands are not met, a decision will be taken on the next strategy in the upcoming meeting.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha Leader, Kohad said that the Morcha had written a letter to the Prime Minister on November 21 regarding six demands and the government should give them a commitment for making a MSP guarantee law in Parliament. They should also dedicate a committee for the cause for its drafting in a limited time.

"Cases registered against the farmers from the union should be cancelled and compensation and rehabilitation of the dependents of those killed in the movement should be provided and the martyr should be given spaces in Martyr memorials, then only the farmers will withdraw their protest as they are also not fond of sitting on the streets in such severe cold and agitating," demanded Kohad.

He further mentioned that "as soon as the demands are met, an announcement will be made to end the agitation on December 4. "

The agenda of the meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha on December 4 is fixed, the morcha leaders will take a decision on the remaining demands till that day. In the meeting, they will decide the nature of the movement and the running of the movement.

Also, almost 29 organizations out of the 32 organizations of Punjab are in favour of ending the agitation and returning home. Their leaders are admitting that if the government is taking a positive stand on the demands of the front, then there is no use in running the agitation.

Leaders such as Surjit Singh Phool, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, and Baldev Sirsa want the protest to continue until the demands are met by the government while others are in favour of ending it. All things considered, the Morcha on December 4 will announce its decision.

Posted By: Ashita Singh