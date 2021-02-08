Farmers' Protest: The state government will probe whether celebrities who tweeted in favour of farm laws were forced to do that.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on Monday said that it will launch an investigation to find whether actors and cricketers, who Tweeted in response to global criticism against Centre' handling of farmers' protest, were forced to do that "under pressure".

"It has been revealed that there were the same posts by celebrities and at the same time. Hence it will be investigated why it has happened," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was quoted by an English news channel as saying.

This comes a day after several Congress, including party's general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant, had met Deshmukh on Sunday and demanded a probe against the celebrities who supported in favour of the farm laws and the central government.

Sawant claimed that there was "similar pattern" behind the tweets made by the actors and cricketers and therefore it should be investigated whether they were "under pressure" from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or not.

"There was a series of tweets after MEA's response to Rihanna's tweet. If a person, be it a celebrity, opine on their own, it's fine but there's a scope of suspicion that BJP could be behind this. We have cited common words like 'amicable' in these tweets," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"If BJP is intimidating our national heroes, they should be provided security. Spoke to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and he said it is a serious matter. He has given orders to the Intelligence department to probe into this," he added.

Teen-climate activist Greta Thunberg and American Pop singer Rihanna had expressed solidarity with farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi last week. However, several Indian celebrities, including Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, came in support of the government.

However, several politicians, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray criticised it and said the actors and cricketers "should be careful while speaking on the issues related to other fields".

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement and said that "some of these vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against India".

"It was unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26," the MEA said.

