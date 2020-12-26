Farmers' Protest LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually addressed the farmers on Friday and accused the opposition of misguiding them for "political gains".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the farmers and said they are being misguided, the farmer unions will hold a crucial meet today and decide whether to resume dialogue with the Centre. 36 out of 40 farmer unions protesting against farm laws had also met on Friday and discussed Centre's invite for talks.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh had addressed the farmers in three different events on Friday and had accused the opposition of misguiding them. The Centre had even urged the farmers to try the three new farm laws as an "experiment" for a year or two and in case they are found not beneficial for the farming community, it will do all necessary amendments.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

12:08 pm: "Today, it has been a month since the farmers have been protesting. The Govt should repeal the three laws. As soon as that happens, we'll return to our homes," says a farmer from Punjab protesting at Delhi's Burari ground.

11:51 am: Recap: Amit Shah on Saturday called PM Modi farmers' "true well-wisher" and said asserted that the provision of MSP will continue.

#FarmersProtest | Specially-abled people from the National Federation of the Blind in #Ludhiana join farmers' protest at the Tikri border



11:10 am: Centre's 3 farm Laws have been implemented in Madhya Pradesh, and there's no confusion over it. In all 313 blocks of the state, we'll organise training on 3 farm aws, so our farmers can understand these laws & learn how to benefit from them: MP CM Shivraj Singh

10:46 am: There is no confidence in Modi government’s assurances for discussions with farmers since these bills were passed without any prior discussion and by preventing a vote in the House. No confidence in whatever they say, says Sitaram Yechury.

PM asking why no protests in Kerala! But there are big protests in Kerala. The state government’s decision to call a special session of the assembly to reject these bills is not being permitted by the governor. This is blatantly unconstitutional, he added.

10:10 am: Media reports suggest that farmer unions will meet around 2 pm today to discuss the government's offer of talks.

9:34 am: A farmer leader today accused PM Modi of "dividing and misleading" farmers, saying the unions want a legal guarantee on minimum support price.

8:49 am: Meanwhile, seven US lawmakers have asked Mike Pompeo to raise farmers' protest with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, saying it is affecting Sikh Americans linked to Punjab in the US.

"Many Indian Americans are directly affected as they have family members and ancestral land in Punjab and are concerned for the well-being of their families in India. In view of this serious situation, we urge you to contact your Indian counterpart to reinforce the United States' commitment to the freedom of political speech abroad," the lawmakers have told Pompeo.

8:31 am: Agitating farmers misguided, says Prakash Javadekar; unions allege govt trying to divert issue

8:01 am: Rahul Gandhi suddenly said you'll have to withdraw farm laws. I am giving him open challenge for a debate, whether the laws are good, in the interest of farmers or not. I am giving challenge to Rahul Gandhi and DMK to debate, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

7:59 am: 'Oppn spreading lies over farm laws, WB govt blocking central benefits from reaching farmers': PM Modi

7:54 am: News18 quoted a farmer leader saying that unions' "demand for a legal guarantee on minimum support price will, however, remain the same".

7:50 am: The farmers had also held a meeting on Friday where most of the unions had hinted at "some positive" on Centre's invite for fresh round of talks.

7:45 am: The farmer unions will hold a crucial talk today and discuss Centre's invite for another round of talks.

