New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked party-ruled states to explore the possibility to pass laws under Article 254(2) of the constitution "to negate the anti-agriculture central laws encroaching upon state's jurisdiction under the Constitution". Also, the Congress has planned to observe October 2 as 'Kisan-Majdoor Bachao Diwas' and hold dharnas across India on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Meanwhile, party leaders Rahul Gandhi is expected to interact with farmers at 10 am today amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the newly enacted farm laws. Farmers under the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been observing 'rail roko' agitation. The protesters have been squatting on rail tracks since September 24 in Punjab's Jalandhar, Amritsar, Tanda, Mukerian and Ferozepur.

10:24 am: 'Rail Roko' andolan continues in Punjab.

Punjab: 'Rail Roko' agitation in Amritsar, by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee -against #FarmBills (now laws), enters 6th day. Visuals from Devidaspura village.



"On Oct 1, we'll announce mass agitation together with others across the nation," says Committee's General Secretary pic.twitter.com/pdjn1EApzM — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

08:29 am: The Opposition led by the Congress has alleged that the laws will make the farmers vulnerable to exploitation and will lead to the scrapping of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system. They are also critical of the manner in which these bills were passed in Parliament.

08:08 am: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

