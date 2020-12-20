Farmers' Protest LIVE: The farmers are also expected to hold a crucial talks and decide their way forward as the Centre has reiterated that farm laws won't be repelled.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the Centre and farmers being unable to resolve differences over farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to hold 'Kisan Samvad' in Uttar Pradesh on December 25. PM Modi has on several occasions tried to assure the farmers over the farm laws and has maintained that the reforms brought by his government will revolutionise the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, the farmers will observe 'Shradhanjali Diwas' today to pay their respect to those who lost their lives in the ongoing protests. The farmers will also hold a crucial meet today and discuss about their future strategy. This comes a day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the next round of talks between the Centre and farmers will be held in next 2-3 days.

8:49 am: Delhi: Medical staff of different hospitals in Punjab reach Singhu border. "We're here to support agitating farmers but we all are ready to serve if anyone falls ill," says Harshdeep Kaur, who is working as a staff nurse at a hospital in Ludhiana.

8:04 am: Meanwhile, Hanuman Beniwal, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief, has also resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of the farmers' agitation.

7:45 am: Centre can hold next round of talks with protesting farmers in 2-3 days: Khattar after meeting Tomar

7:42 am: The farmers are also expected to hold a crucial talk today and decide their future strategy.

On Sunday, at 11 am there'll be a meeting with administration here over stopping the movement of tractors. If our demands are not fulfilled then both side of road will be blocked, said All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee at Ghazipur border chief Sardar VM Singh.

7:35 am: "Lakhs of farmers are now on the streets surrounding Delhi amid the severe cold. They are braving the cold and other obstacles created by the government, as they are determined to achieve their goal. Their only demand is that the three anti-farmer laws should be revoked," a farmer leader had said earlier.

7:30 am: Farmers to observe 'Shradhanjali Diwas' today to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the ongoing protest against farm laws.

