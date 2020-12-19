Farmers' Protest LIVE: Amid the ongoing protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the new reforms are not brought in overnight and asserted that long and detailed discussions have been held for the last 20-30 years to ease the life the of the farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the agricultural reforms brought by his government six months ago and said that they have already started benefitting farmers. He had also shared a tweet earlier today, urging everyone to read and widely share the content including graphics and booklets that elaborate on the Agro-reforms, that can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module's Your Voice and Downloads sections

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a 106-page booklet to clear the misconception about the agricultural laws as the farmers' protest has entered 24th day. In his 106-page booklet, the saffron party has urged the farmers to end their agitation, maintaining that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

13:02 pm: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati today also said that her party demands immediate withdrawal of the recent farm laws.

"The central government should immediately withdraw the three farm laws by accepting the demands of the farmers and should not adopt a rigid approach while dealing with the agitating farmers but the government should have a sympathetic attitude towards them. This is the demand of BSP," she said in a statement.

12:28 pm: The BJP didn't allow the farmers to have the slightest idea of the farm laws before making them. Now, they are pretending to make them understand the benefits of the legislations by holding farmers convention, says Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The truth is the farmers will really benefit only after the implementation of the Swaminathan report. Only then, the farmers' income will double, he added.

12:20 pm: 'Request opposition with folded hands to stop exploiting, misleading farmers': PM Modi amid stalemate over farm laws

11:49 am: PM Modi today also said that reforms brought by his government six months ago have started benefiting farmers. "Agriculture reforms initiated six months back have started benefitting farmers," he said without elaborating.

11:16 am: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted and urged everyone to read and widely share the content including graphics and booklets that elaborate on the Agro-reforms, that can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module's Your Voice and Downloads sections.

"There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module's Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely," he tweeted.

11:07 am: Meanwhile, a group of volunteers have launched 'Trolley Times' newsletter at Singhu border to make farmers aware about talks. "The newsletter has been started to avoid miscommunication and confusion. For example, there was a confusion regarding the meeting between farmers and the government," says Surmeet Maavi, the man behind the initiative.

10:29 am: It has also maintained that the farmers can sell in APMC mandi or outside depending on their choice.

10:25 am: In its booklet, the saffron party has said that the MSP will continue and the farm laws will only benefit the farmers.

10:19 am: The farmers' protest on Saturday reached the 24th day with the protesters urging the Centre to withdraw the farm laws.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma