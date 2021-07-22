LIVE Farmers' Protest Updates: The security has been beefed up across Delhi to ensure that the stir remains peaceful. The Delhi Police, however, has said that the protesters won't be allowed to go to the Parliament.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following a nod from the Delhi Police, the farmers have begin their protest against the Centre and its three farm laws at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the scrapping of the Acts. The farmers have said that a demonstration would be held at Jantar Mantar daily from 11 am to 5 pm in accordance with appropriate COVID-19 norms, adding that the stir would be peaceful.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across Delhi to ensure that the stir remains peaceful. The Delhi Police, however, has said that the protesters won't be allowed to go to the Parliament.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the farmers' protest:

13:53 pm: Recap: Delhi L-G Anil Baijal has given special permission for demonstration by a maximum of 200 farmers at Jantar Mantar, a few metres from the Parliament Complex, till August 9.

13:28 pm: Farmers will run their own Parliament. Members of Parliament (MPs), irrespective of their parties, will be criticised in their constituencies if they don't raise voice for farmers in the House, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

12:27 pm: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait reaches Jantar Mantar as farmers begin their protest against farm laws.

12:10 pm: Country has witnessed that these farm laws are beneficial and are in favour of farmers. We have had discussions about these laws. If they express their issues with the laws point-wise, we can discuss it, says Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

11:32 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi staged a protest along with party MPs in front of Gandhi Statue against farm laws.

10:55 am: Punjab Congress MPs protest infront of Gandhi Statue in Parliament.

10:40 am: Parliament is just 150 metres away from Jantar Mantar. We will hold our own Parliament sessions there. What do we have to do with hooliganism? Are we miscreants, says BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait.

10:04 am: Congress MPs Deepender Singh Hooda and Pratap Singh Bajwa have given a Suspension of Business notice under rule 267 on the issue of farmer's agitation.

9:54 am: Recap: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice on the issue of discussion about prolonged agitation of farmers' against anti farmers Bill & direct government to withdraw it.

9:51 am: We have placed preventive arrangements to avoid the entry of any miscreant at the Tikri border. The arrangement has been put in place as they (farmers) haven't received permission to hold protest here, says Parvinder Singh, DCP, Outer District.

9:37 am: Farmers gather to board the buses at Singhu border.

9:15 am: Heavy security deployment at Tikri Border.

9:10 am: The Delhi Police, however, has said that the protesters won't be allowed to go to the Parliament. It said that the farmers have been allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar with limited numbers not exceeding 200 people for SKM and six for KMSC from 11 am up to 5 pm daily.

"They would be escorted to the designated location from Singhu border in buses. They have been advised to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and social distancing," the Delhi Police statement read.

9:05 am: The farmers have said that their 'Kisaan Parliament' in Delhi will continue for the entire Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

This struggle is going on for 8 months. Our panchayat is peacefully running for 8 months. Peacefully, we will keep our point in front of the government. The Panchayat will be held at Jantar Mantar, which is being called Kisan Parliament. 5 buses will go to Delhi. We will stay at Jantar Mantar for the entire Parliament session, said BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

9:00 am: The farmers would hold a "peaceful" protest at the Jantar Mantar from today after getting a nod from the Delhi Police.

