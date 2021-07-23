New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid heavy security, a group of 200 farmers protesting the Centre's three agri laws started a 'Kisan Sansad' at central Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday, a few metres away from Parliament where the Monsoon Session is underway. Farmers said the idea behind organising the 'Kisan Sansad' was to show that their agitation is still alive and tell the Centre that they too know how to run the Parliament. Police said the security has been tightened and thousands of personnel have been deployed in the area in view of the protest. They said day one of the protest passed off peacefully.

Farmer leader Raminder Singh Patiala said, "There will be three sessions of the 'Sansad'. Six members have been selected who will be chosen as a speaker and deputy speaker for the three sessions. In the first session, farmer leaders Hannan Mollah and Manjeet Singh were selected for the posts. Another leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said after the Republic Day incident, the farmers this time decided to make the gathering small.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Farmers' Protest:

8:35 am: Delhi: Security tightens at Singhu border, morning visuals

8:20 am: Delhi: Security tightened at Janata Mantar, morning visuals. Farmers held 'Kisan Sansad' here yesterday against three farm laws

8:00 am: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday demanded immediate resignation of Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi over her "hooligans, not farmers" remark. He said that Lekhi's remark reflects the BJP's anti-farmer mindset.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan