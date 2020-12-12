Farmers' Protest LIVE: Meanwhile, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed the farmers to consider government's proposal, stressing that the MSP on crops will continue.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the government refusing to withdraw farm acts, the farmers have decided to move to the Supreme Court, claiming the laws will make them "vulnerable to corporate greed". The farmers have also threatened to block more highways today organise a nationwide shutdown of businesses on Monday until the government fulfil their demands.

Amid the raging protests, the Centre has blamed some "anti-social", "Leftist and Maoist" elements for misleading the farmers and has reiterated that the acts will revolutionise the farming sector, urging the protesters to consider its proposal.

Here are the LIVE updates from December 12:

8:11 am: Protesting farmers move SC against farm laws, to block more highways today; Centre warns against anti-social elements

8:10 am: The government, however, has alleged that some "anti-social", "Leftist and Maoist" elements are misleading the farmers over the agricultural acts.

8:07 am: The farmers have also moved the Supreme Court and have claimed that the agricultural acts will leave them "vulnerable to corporate greed".

8:00 am: Farmers to block more highways, including Delhi-Jaipur road, today to intensify their protest against Centre's three farm laws.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma