Farmers' Protest LIVE: The farmers have warned that their agitation will continue until the Centre withdraws the agricultural acts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Security across the borders of the national capital has been increased with the farmers threating to block key highways. The farmers, who have refused to budge down on their demands, have warned to intensify their agitation, adding that they will sit on a hunger strike on December 14.

Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once reiterated that the newly enacted farm laws will provide new opportunities to the farmers and will increase their income. Noting that the farm laws were enacted after a lot of discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi said that they will increase the investment in the agricultural sector.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

8:53 am: On the other hand, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre will end in next 24 to 48 hours.

"I'm hopeful that there will be talks between the centre and the farmers will be fruitful. I'm hopeful that in the next 24 to 48 hours, there will be a final round of talks and the two sides will reach a conclusive solution," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

8:38 am: On Saturday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Mann) leader Guni Prakash said that they will protest if the government repeals the farm laws. They also met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday to show their support.

7:49 am: The government, however, has appealed the farmers to consider its proposal, saying the farm laws will only benefit them.

7:45 am: The farmers want that the government fulfil all their demands without any condition.

7:35 am: The farmers have warned that they will intensify their stir today and block the Delhi-Jaipur highway unless their demands are met.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma