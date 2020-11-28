Farmers' Protest LIVE: With protests intensifying, the Centre has invited the farmers for another round of talks on December 3.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid fears that protests might intensify, the Delhi Police has increased the number of personnel along the borders of the national capital. The police have allowed the farmers to enter Delhi and hold peaceful protests at the Burari Ground. However, it fears that more farmers from Punjab and Haryana might join their counterparts which might escalate the agitation.

Amid this, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has requested the farmers to end their protests against the new farm acts and invited them for another round of talks on December 3.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

12:40 pm: Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar on target of Khalistani terrorists, posters threatening him released

12:02 pm: According to media reports, the farmers are demanding to go to Jantar Mantar to hold their protests.

11:25 am: Meanwhile, Congress' Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Centre over farmers' protest, saying PM Modi's 'arrogance' has made jawans stand against 'kisans'.

11:20 am: Were Pro-Pakistani slogans raised in Haryana during farmers' march to Delhi?

10:43 am: The government has failed to address the issues of the farmers. We are proceeding to Delhi now: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

10:29 am: The farmers have asking the government to withdraw the farm acts as they believe that it will remove the MSP.

10:04 am: Visuals from Tikri border where farmers have gathered in large numbers.

9:04 am: 'Delhi Chalo' March | Two-day standoff ends as farmers allowed to enter Delhi; Centre invites members for talks on Dec 3

9:03 am: Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said, "the government has always been ready to discuss issues with farmers. We have invited farmers' organisations for another round of talks on 3rd December. I appeal to them to leave agitation in view of COVID-19 and winter".

9:00 am:

#WATCH A meeting of farmers from Punjab underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest here



Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area pic.twitter.com/1t4OoVITCQ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

8:50 am: Amid the increasing tensions, the farmers have said that they will continue their protests until the Centre withdraws the farm acts.

"Our protest will continue till the Farm laws are not withdrawn. We are here for the long haul," said a protester.

8:45 am: Security has been increased at several border post along with the national capital, especially at the Delhi-Singhu border, as the police fear that more farmers might join the protests.

