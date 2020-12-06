Farmers' Protest LIVE: The farmers' protest against the Centre will continue today as the fifth round of talks between the two parties have failed to solve the differences.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After an inconclusive talk on Saturday, the farmers have decided to continue their protest against the three farm acts and have warned that they might intensify their agitation if their demands are not met. The farmer unions have also called for a "Bharat Bandh" on December 8 and have asked the Centre to give a clear answer on whether the farm laws would be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the government has said that it is committed to the welfare of the farmers, assuring them that the minimum support price (MSP) system would not be scrapped. Now all eyes would be on December 9 when the two parties will once again meet each other and try to end the impasse along the borders of the national capital.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

11:23 am: "The interests of capitalists cannot be bigger than crores of farmers of the country. Follow Rajdharma. Modi ji, Why are you playing with the country's food providers and public sentiment? Don't test their patience. Pick up the pen and apologize to the food providers and repeal the black farm laws immediately," says Congress' Randeep Surjewala.

10:25 am: "Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Safiabad,Saboli,NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway. Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two-wheelers," says Delhi Traffic Police.

10:22 am: Farmers' protest against the farm laws at Ghazipur border.

10:00 am: Kalindi Kunj, Suraj Kund, Badarpur and Aaya Nagar borders are open from both sides for traffic movement: Delhi Traffic Police

9:36 am: Farmers Protest: Fifth meeting ends in stalemate but farmers agree for more talks on December 9

9:09 am: Visual of farmers protesting against the Centre at Burari's Nirankari Samagam Ground.

9:08 am: The government, however, has said that it is committed to welfare of the farmers.

9:05 am: The farmers have called for Bharat Bandh on December 8 and have warned that they will intensify their agitation.

9:00 am: After an inconclusive talk on Saturday, the farmers have decided to continue their agitation against the central government.

