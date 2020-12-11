Farmers' Protest LIVE: The government has once again urged the farmers to consider its proposal, saying the farm acts will revolutionise the agricultural sector in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the government refusing to withdraw the three farm laws, the farmers' union Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) has decided to move to the Supreme Court against the new acts, calling them "unconstitutional" and "anti-farmers". The farmers' union has warned that it will file another petition and intensify its agitation if the government fails to fulfil their demands.

Meanwhile, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has once again appealed the farmers to consider government's proposal, urging them to continue talks. Tomar has stressed that the acts will revolutionise agricultural and will provide the farmers "with market freedom, encourage entrepreneurship, give access to technology and transform agriculture".

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

9:25 am: Charity service from Amritsar provides meals to agitating farmers at Ghazipur border. "There's no count of people who're fed. From 5am-9pm we serve food. We'll continue until govt listens to farmers," says senior member of the establishment.

9:21 am: According to a media report, an FIR has been registered against farmers for violating social distancing norms at the Singhu border.

9:16 am: Farmers continue their protest at Singhu border.

8:30 am: Farm laws don't affect MSP, APMCs; ready to give written assurance: Narendra Tomar urges farmers to consider govt's proposal

8:28 am: Farmers continue their protest at Tikri border against Centre's farm laws.

8:20 am: The Delhi Police has said that a DCP and an Additional DCP, who were leading security personnel at Singhu border, have tested coronavirus positive.

8:19 am: The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) has moved the Supreme Court against the Centre's farm laws. They have said that they will file another petition soon.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma