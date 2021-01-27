Farmers' Protest: On Tuesday, farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the new farm laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the massive tractor parade by farmers on January 26 against the farm laws which turned violent injuring over 300 policemen and killing at least 2 protesters, the Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs in connection with the violence at various places at the outskirts and inside the national capital. According to the Delhi Police, 5 FIRs have been lodged in Eastern Range. Three FIRs were registered in east district, three in Dwarka and one in Shahdara district, while others were registered in the Central Delhi area, which became the hotspot of the violence yesterday.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), where farmers have been protesting against agricultural laws for over two months. A large number of security forces has been deployed at the protest site. Elaborate security arrangements have been made near the Red Fort where a group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday. On Tuesday, farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the new farm laws. 86 police personnel were injured, with several public and private properties being damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob.

1:10 pm: Delhi Police detains 200 people in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally in the city yesterday. They will be arrested soon: Delhi Police

12:40 pm: Delhi Police register FIR under IPC Sec 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 120 b (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and other sections, regarding yesterday's violence. Matter to be investigated by Crime Branch: Delhi Police

12:20 pm: The FIR has been registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi during farmers' tractor rally yesterday. The matter will be investigated by the Crime Branch

12:00 pm: Broken shards of glass, scattered pieces of paper and vandalised ticket counter seen at the Red Fort in Delhi. A group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags on January 26.

Broken shards of glass, scattered pieces of paper and vandalised ticket counter seen at the Red Fort in Delhi.



A group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags on January 26.

11:45 am: Visuals from Red Fort

Delhi: More visuals from Red Fort in the national capital.

11:30 am: Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel visits Red Fort

Latest visuals from Red Fort in Delhi.



A group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags on January 26.

11:25 am: Delhi Commissioner of Police is holding a meeting with senior officers regarding violence during farmers' tractor rally yesterday.

11:15 am: Some miscreants joined the protest to defame farmers' movement. We did not plan to unfurl the flags at Red Fort, this was not our program. Deep Sidhu's photo with the PM has floated, we had already expressed doubt over him: SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

11:05 am: Delhi Police to hold a press briefing today over the incidents of violence in the national capital on January 26.

10:55 am: Noida: Heavy traffic at Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Flyway. "Two lanes each are closed for traffic from Kalindi Kunj to Noida and Noida to Kalindi Kunj, causing heavy blockage" said Delhi Traffic Police

10:45 am: Delhi: Traffic congestion in parts of the national capital; visuals from near Anand Vihar.

10:35 am: More than 300 Police personnel have been injured after being attacked by agitating farmers on January 26: Delhi Police

10:20 am: Additional DCP Central's operator was attacked with a sword at ITO yesterday: Delhi Police

10:10 am: Heavy security deployment at Tikri border where farmers are protesting against Farm Laws.

10:00 am: We said bring your own sticks. Please show me a flag without a stick, I will accept my mistake: Rakesh Tikait on viral video where he was seen appealing to his supporters to be armed with lathis

9:50 am: The route from Minto Road to Connaught Place has been closed, please avoid using this route: Delhi Traffic Police

9:45 am: Deep Sidhu is not a Sikh, he is a worker of the BJP. There is a picture of him with the PM. This is a movement of farmers & will remain so. Some people will have to leave this place immediately- those who broke barricading will never be a part of the movement: Rakesh Tikait, BKU

9:40 am: Those who created violence and unfurled flags at Red Fort will have to pay for their deeds. For last two months, a conspiracy is going on against a particular community. This is not a movement of Sikhs, but farmers: Rakesh Tikait, Bharat Kisan Union

9:35 am: Uneducated people were driving tractors, they didn't know the paths of Delhi. Administration told them the way towards Delhi. They went to Delhi & returned home. Some of them unknowingly deflected towards Red Fort. Police guided them to return: Rakesh Tikait, Bharat Kisan Union

9:30 am: Security tightened at Red Fort in the national capital. A group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday.

9:20 am: Security heightened at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against #FarmLaws.

9:10 am: Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

9:00 am: 22 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally yesterday. So far, 5 FIRs have been lodged in Eastern Range: Delhi Police

