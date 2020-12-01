Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The Centre cited coronavirus pandemic and cold weather to expedite the talks with the protesting farmers on their concerns about the three new farm laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the intense protest by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana against the government's three new farm laws, the Centre on late Monday night invited the farmer unions for talks on December 1, two days ahead of the scheduled meeting on December 3. The Centre cited coronavirus pandemic and cold weather to expedite the talks with the protesting farmers on their concerns about the three new farm laws with the decision taken after high-level deliberations. However, some farmer unions are upset with the Centre's proposal.

"There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the Govt has invited only 32 groups for talks. The rest haven't been called by the govt. We won't be going for talks till all groups are called", Sukhvinder S Sabhran, Jt Secy, Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have closed Singhu border for the vehicular movement today also and diverted the traffic from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. The Delhi traffic police have also advised the commuters to avoid outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu border. The Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway has also been closed for vehicular movement, while the Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders to Haryana are - Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera, the Delhi traffic police said.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Big Story:

11:25 am: Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda, to hold a meeting over farmers protest

11:15 am: Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arrive at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda, to hold a meeting over farmers protest

11:05 am: Farmer leaders have been invited for talks today at 3pm. The Government is always ready for talks: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

10:55 am: Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road: Delhi Traffic Police

10:45 am: Protesting farmers use a tractor to remove barricading done at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border

10:30 am: We're with protesting farmers like the entire country. But I'd like to clarify that Delhi autorickshaws & taxis won't go on strike. We've already been out of work for 4 months & can't afford strikes: Rajendar Soni, Mahamantri, Delhi Autorickshaw Union & Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union

9:25 am: Farmers in Ambala raised slogans of 'Kisan Ekta Zindabad' and showed black flags to Haryana minister Anil Vij outside Panjokhra Sahib Gurudwara yesterday

#WATCH Farmers in Ambala raised slogans of 'Kisan Ekta Zindabad' and showed black flags to Haryana minister Anil Vij outside Panjokhra Sahib Gurudwara yesterday. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/kdpbSOvel1 — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

9:15 am: Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his solidarity with the protesting farmers and attack the prime minister. "The Modi government has persecuted the farmer - first it brought black laws and then used lathis against them, but it forgot that when the farmer raises his voice, it resonates throughout the country. You also raise your voice against the exploitation of farmers and join the #SpeakUpForFarmers campaign," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

9:00 am: There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the Govt has invited only 32 groups for talks. The rest haven't been called by the govt. We won't be going for talks till all groups are called: Sukhvinder S Sabhran, Jt Secy, Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee in Delhi

8:50 am: Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders to Haryana are - Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera: Delhi Traffic Police

8:40 am: Singhu Border still closed from both sides. Traffic diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 & Singhu border: Delhi Traffic Police

8:20 am: Security personnel continue to guard Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers' protest against Central Government's Farm laws continues. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has invited the leaders of farmer unions, for talks, at 3 pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhavan.

8:00 am: It was decided that next round of talks will be held on Dec 3 but farmers are agitating, it's winter & there's COVID. So meeting should be held earlier. So farmer leaders - present in 1st round of talks - have been invited at Vigyan Bhavan on Dec 1 at 3 pm: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday night.

Posted By: Talib Khan