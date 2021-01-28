Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit two hospitals where police personnel injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26 have been admitted in north Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actor-turned social activists Deep Sidhu, who has been named in FIR in connection with violence in Delhi on Republic Day, has reportedly gone missing. Sidhu, along with gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, has emerged as the main accused in the Delhi violence incident on January 26 and have been booked under the sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and other legislation by the police.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the police officials and security personnel who were injured in the Republic Day violence in the national capital. Ahead of Shah's visit, security has been beefed up in various parts of the city-state and heavy security forces continue to remain deployed at the Red Fort and Tikri border.

12:31 pm: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal today said that the violence that erupted on January 26 is "unfortunate" and strict action should be taken against anyone who is actually responsible for it.

"Whatever happened on that day cannot stop this movement. We all should support farmers but in a peaceful manner," he said.

12:29 pm: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets police personnel - injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26th - at Sushruta Trauma Centre, Civil Lines.

12:21 pm: Just In: Entry and exit gates of Lal Quila and Jama Masjid metro stations are open. All stations are open. Normal services on all lines: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

12:15 pm: Passports of the farmer leaders against whom a Lookout Notice has been issued will be seized as a part of the process, says Delhi Police

11:27 am: Just In: Delhi Police issues Lookout Notice (LOC) against farmer leaders with the help of immigration.

11:26 am: Farmers continue their protest at Tikri border.

11:02 am: Latest visuals from Ghazipur border where farmers are protesting against farm laws.

10:36 am: The Delhi Police today said that it has issued notices to at least 20 farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Baldev Singh Sirsa, Balbir S Rajewal for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally.

"They have been asked to reply within 3 days," it said.

10:30 am: The security forces, meanwhile, have decided to close the Red Fort till January 31 in aftermath of the Republic Day violence.

10:25 am: Amid this, the farmers have cancelled their Budget day march to Parliament. Two farmer unions -- Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) -- have withdrawn their support from the ongoing farmers' protests against three new farm acts.

10:20 am: Meanwhile, Deep Sidhu has gone missing. Media reports suggest that Sidhu's mobile phone is switched off and he is untraceable.

10:15 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit two hospitals where police personnel injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26 have been admitted in north Delhi.

