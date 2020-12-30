LIVE Farmers' Protest: Ahead of the crucial sixth round of talks after a three-week hiatus, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss and finalise the government's position for the meeting.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre and the protesting farmer unions will resume stalled talks on Wednesday with the latter sticking to their hardline position that the parleys will only be on the modalities of repealing the three new Agri laws and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP among other issues. Ahead of the crucial sixth round of talks after a three-week hiatus, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said they discussed and finalised the government's position for the meeting.

Tomar, the Minister for Agriculture, and Goyal, the Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, and MoS Commerce and Industry Som Parkash have been representing the Centre at the talks with the farmers. Tomar on Monday said he is hopeful of an early solution to the impasse. The Centre on Monday invited the 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on December 30 on all relevant issues to find a "logical solution" with "open mind" to the prolonged impasse over the three new Agri laws that were enacted in September.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Big Story:

9:00 am: At the Chilla border, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) supporters, hailing from various districts of western Uttar Pradesh, also practised march-past, saying they are preparing to hold a parade on the Republic Day if their protest extends till January 26.

8:45 am: Farmers burnt copies of the three new agri-marketing laws at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday, even as they remained resolved in their demand for withdrawal of the contentious legislation for the 29th day.

8:30 am: The farmer associations have demanded that today's talks should only focus on modalities of repealing the three new agri laws and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP

8:15 am: Farmers continue their hard stand on farm laws and demand repeal of the legislation before ending their protest at Delhi borders.

8:00 am: Ahead of the crucial talks today, Home Minister Amit Shah met Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday to discuss the proposals Centre will give to the farmers in today's talks.

