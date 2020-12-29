LIVE Farmers' Protest: Meanwhile, Social Activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday threatened the government of starting a major agitation in Delhi in January if his demands concerning the farmers are not fulfilled in time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the continuous deadlock between the farmers and the government over the new farm laws, the Centre has invited the farmer unions for next round of talks on December 30 on all relevant issues to find a "logical solution" with "open mind". The unions have agreed "in-principle" to join the talks but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations enacted in September that have remained the main demand.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) in a statement said the protesting farmers want the meeting to include four specific agendas including "modalities to be adopted for the repeal of the three Central farm Acts"

The last formal meeting took place on December 5, in which union leaders had demanded a clear 'yes or no' answer from the government for the repeal of the three farm laws. Meanwhile, Social Activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday threatened the government of starting a major agitation in Delhi in January if his demands concerning the farmers are not fulfilled in time. The massive agitation by farmers mainly from north Indian states entered its 33rd day today amid the cold wave prevailing in the region. Farmers at several Delhi borders, including Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri were seen comforting themselves before small log fires today morning.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the BIG Story:

10:30 am: Delhi: Farmer's protest against the Centre's new farm laws entered 34th day at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border

10:20 am: Social activist Anna Hazare says he will launch a protest in New Delhi in January 2021 if his demands concerning farmers are not fulfilled in time.

10:10 am: Farmers demonstrating against the Centre's new agri laws on Monday performed yoga on the Delhi-Noida Link Road at the Chilla border where they have been camping for 28 days now. The road remained closed for Noida to Delhi movement but was open for commuters travelling from Delhi to Noida, according to a police official.

10:00 am: Two days after the farmers' unions expressed that they are ready to hold talks with the government again over the three agricultural laws, the government, while accepting their proposal, has fixed December 30 for the fresh talks.

Posted By: Talib Khan