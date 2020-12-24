LIVE Farmers' Protest: The protesting farmer unions, who have stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of all three agri-laws, have not yet conveyed their decision on the central government's offer for fresh talks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The stalemate between the government and the farmers over the new farm laws entered its 29th day today with more farmers reaching Delhi borders to join the massive agitation by farmers of mostly north Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP. The government is trying to break the deadlock with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterating his hope that protesting farmers will soon come forward to resume their dialogue with the Centre to resolve the issue. The minister said any agitation can be resolved only through dialogue as has been the case always in history and urged the protesting unions to fix a date and time for the next round of talks.

The protesting farmer unions, who have stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of all three agri-laws, have not yet conveyed their decision on the central government's offer for fresh talks. Thousands of farmers have been camping on various borders of the national capital for almost four weeks now. The government has already sent a draft proposal to unions offering at least seven amendments to the three legislations that were enacted in September. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will lead a demonstration today at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan and will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention over farmers' protest.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Big Story:

10:10 am: No permission has been granted for Congress' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today. However, three leaders, who have appointment at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be allowed to go: Additional DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav

9:30 am: The Haryana Police booked 13 farmers on charges of attempt to murder and rioting on Wednesday, a day after a group of people protesting against the Centre's farm laws allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy and hurled sticks at it.

9:15 am: Asserting that the ball is in the Centre's court, protesting farmer unions on Wednesday asked it to come up with a new concrete proposal for resumption of talks, even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar underscored that dialogue was the only way to reach a resolution and the government was committed to reforms in the farm sector.

9:00 am: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said any agitation can be resolved only through dialogue as has been the case always in history and urged the protesting unions to fix a date and time for the next round of talks.

8:40 am: Farmer union Kisan Sena said thousands of its members from western Uttar Pradesh will march to Delhi on Thursday in support of the Centre's new agriculture laws. The march will have members joining from the Braj area, which includes districts like Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Hathras and also have supporters joining from Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in western UP, the union said.

8:20 am: The Congress held protests across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday against the contentious farm laws by clapping, and clanging of pots and pans in an attempt to wake up the government from "deep slumber".

8:00 am: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday emphasized that dialogue is the way forward to resolve the issues raised by farmers. Interacting with a group of progressive farmers on the occasion of Kisan Diwas at his residence in Hyderabad, Naidu said that any issue could be resolved through talks and added that the government has already declared that they are always ready to hold a dialogue with the farmers' organizations.

Posted By: Talib Khan