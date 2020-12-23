Farmers' Protest LIVE: The farmers will today decide the date on Centre's proposal for the next round of talks, as Narendra Singh Tomar expressed the hope that they will soon resume the dialogue to resolve the impasse.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The stalemate over the new farm laws continues for the 28th day today with more farmers from Maharashtra joining the agitation at several Delhi borders. The farmers will today decide the date on Centre's proposal for the next round of talks, as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed the hope that they will soon resume the dialogue to resolve the impasse over the new agri laws.

A group of protesters showed black flags to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and even tried to block his convoy in Ambala City, as demonstrations were held in several states in support of the thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana. Farmers camping at UP Gate on Delhi-Ghaziabad border in protest against the three recent farm laws of the Centre, on Tuesday, blocked all 14 lanes of the National Highway 9 for eight hours and also allegedly manhandled a journalist and photographer. Meanwhile, the Congress also sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention for withdrawal of the three farm laws and said a memorandum signed by two crore farmers would be handed over to him on December 24 by a party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

12:45 pm: The fact that the Kerala Governor has not allowed a special session of the State Assembly to convene for the discussion of the farmers' issues, is an undemocratic & anti-constitutional act. It is very unfortunate: Congress MP K Suresh

12:20 pm: Many people are asking what Kerala has to do with it. If food scarcity hits the country, its maximum impact will be on Kerala, a consumer state. That is why Kerala will also be part of this protest: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at an anti-farm laws protest in Thiruvananthapuram

12:10 pm: Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs. After that he & other senior leaders will meet the President of India & submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention: Congress MP K Suresh

12:00 pm: Kerala stands in solidarity with agitating farmers. The protest is gaining public support day by day. The Centre should listen to reasonable demands of the farmers and scrap the fam laws: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

11:50 am: I could not understand what is 'black' in these farm laws. This 'tukde-tukde gang' is the one instigating and misleading the farmers. So far, no one could explain the 'black laws': Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra on Congress supporting farmers' agitation

11:45 am: Congress leader Kamal Nath ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' don't even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground: MP Minister Narottam Mishra on Congress supporting farmers' agitation

11:15 am: Farmers at Tikri border continue to protest against government's new farm laws. Farmers say that PM Modi should take back the new legislation to mark Kisan Diwas.

10:45 am: Farmers continue their agitation against three new farm laws at Ghazipur border.

10:30 am: Farmers perform 'havan' at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Farmers' agitation against the three farm laws at Ghazipur border entered 26th day today.

10:00 am: For nearly a month farmers from many states have come & are protesting in Delhi in the freezing cold. Till now the PM has not come forward to talk with them and hear their demand. And our CM Edappadi is dancing to the PM's tune: DMK Chief MK Stalin in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

9:30 am: Protesting farmer unions deferred a decision on the central government's offer for fresh talks to Wednesday, even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday expressed the hope that they will soon resume the dialogue to resolve the impasse over the new agri laws.

9:20 am: The Congress on Tuesday sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention for withdrawal of the three farm laws and said a memorandum signed by two crore farmers would be handed over to him on December 24 by a party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

9:10 am: With the protests at Delhi's borders showing no signs of slowing down, farmers' unions on Sunday said they would write to members of UK Parliament to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from visiting India for the Republic Day celebrations until their demands were met.

9:00 am: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan declined approval for a special assembly session planned on Wednesday by the Left front government to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi.

